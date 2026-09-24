Workers clean catenary insulators along Qinghai-Xizang Railway in NW China

Workers carry out cleaning operations on catenary insulators in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The Qinghai-Xizang Railway crosses Qairhan salt lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. This 33-kilometer section is frequently hit by strong winds carrying salt dust, which accumulates on catenary insulators and can cause power outages. To ensure safe and reliable railway operations, workers use high-pressure washing equipment to remove salt deposits from catenary insulators along the Qairhan section. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker carries out cleaning operations on catenary insulators in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The Qinghai-Xizang Railway crosses Qairhan salt lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. This 33-kilometer section is frequently hit by strong winds carrying salt dust, which accumulates on catenary insulators and can cause power outages. To ensure safe and reliable railway operations, workers use high-pressure washing equipment to remove salt deposits from catenary insulators along the Qairhan section. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers carry out cleaning operations on catenary insulators in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The Qinghai-Xizang Railway crosses Qairhan salt lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. This 33-kilometer section is frequently hit by strong winds carrying salt dust, which accumulates on catenary insulators and can cause power outages. To ensure safe and reliable railway operations, workers use high-pressure washing equipment to remove salt deposits from catenary insulators along the Qairhan section. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers carry out cleaning operations on catenary insulators in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The Qinghai-Xizang Railway crosses Qairhan salt lake in Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. This 33-kilometer section is frequently hit by strong winds carrying salt dust, which accumulates on catenary insulators and can cause power outages. To ensure safe and reliable railway operations, workers use high-pressure washing equipment to remove salt deposits from catenary insulators along the Qairhan section. (Photo: Xinhua)