People visit the China Pavilion during the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People browse products during the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Nengneng and Qiaoqiao, mascots of the 48th WorldSkills Competition, are pictured during the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A ceramic art master demonstrates the craftsmanship of Dehua porcelain during the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 Expo in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 23, 2026. The expo kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)