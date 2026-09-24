China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 opens in Shijiazhuang, N China's Hebei

People visit the China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 opened on Wednesday at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Shijiazhuang. The three-day expo features four major sections including themed exhibitions, industry exchanges, professional competitions and digital-themed activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member operates a humanoid robot to carry goods at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 opened on Wednesday at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Shijiazhuang. The three-day expo features four major sections including themed exhibitions, industry exchanges, professional competitions and digital-themed activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

People interact with robot dogs at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 opened on Wednesday at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Shijiazhuang. The three-day expo features four major sections including themed exhibitions, industry exchanges, professional competitions and digital-themed activities. (Photo: Xinhua)

People view drones at the China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The China International Digital Economy Expo 2026 opened on Wednesday at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Shijiazhuang. The three-day expo features four major sections including themed exhibitions, industry exchanges, professional competitions and digital-themed activities. (Photo: Xinhua)