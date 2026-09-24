7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade kicks off in Shenyang, NE China's Liaoning

People visit an exhibition during the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition during the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Exhibits are seen during the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an exhibition during the 7th China Liaoning International Fair for Investment and Trade in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 23, 2026. The fair kicked off here on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)