Intelligent security and rail vehicle technology include in seven new categories at the ongoing 'Olympics of vocational skills'

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 24, 2026 02:20 PM

Seven brand‑new skill categories make their debut this year at the ongoing 48th WorldSkills Competition, dubbed the “Olympics of vocational skills,” in China’s Shanghai. The new categories include Dental Prosthetics, Digital Media Interactive Design, Intelligent Security Technology, Rail Vehicle Technology, Retail Sales, Software Testing and Unmanned Aerial Systems.