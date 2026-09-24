Russian scientists discover link between wrist temperature and metabolic risk

Scientists from the Tyumen State Medical University (TyumSMU) of Russia's Ministry of Health have developed a new method for assessing potential metabolic disorder risks by analyzing daily fluctuations in wrist temperature.



The researchers found that a smaller variation in wrist temperature is associated with a higher likelihood of metabolic problems and excess body weight. The findings were published in Chronobiology International.



A healthy person typically experiences predictable daily body temperature fluctuations of around 1-2 C. These changes reflect the normal operation of circadian systems that regulate hormone production and help maintain energy balance. Disruptions to this rhythm may indicate early changes in metabolic processes.



"One of these hormones is leptin, which is produced by fat tissue, regulates appetite and is closely linked to body weight. It signals to the brain that the body has received enough energy. Normally, leptin levels rise during the day and peak in the middle of the night, when appetite should be at its lowest. If fluctuations in leptin levels between periods of activity and rest become smaller, the feeling of hunger can persist even when the body has enough energy," said Denis Gubin, a professor at TyumSMU and one of the study's authors.



The researchers found that wrist temperature measurements taken at different times of the day could be used to estimate obesity risk. Participants were monitored for at least a week, with additional tracking of physical activity and light exposure. The study was conducted under extreme light conditions in northern regions with polar days and nights.



"We found that people with a low circadian temperature amplitude of less than 1 C were four times more likely to have elevated morning leptin levels compared with those whose temperature fluctuations exceeded 1.5 C. The link was especially strong among carriers of the common CLOCK 3111 TT genotype," Gubin said.



The researchers added that maintaining a consistent daily routine has a positive effect on overall wellbeing regardless of genetic factors.





