Russian Government plans to increase creative industries’ contribution to GDP to 7.7% by 2036

The contribution of the creative industries to Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) is set to rise to 7.7 percent by 2036 (it currently stands at 4.2 percent). This is set out in the strategy for the sector's development up to 2036, approved by the Russian government, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' website.



To realize these plans over the next 10 years, the number of companies and sole traders operating in the creative economy is set to increase by 22 percent compared with 2025 figures. Meanwhile, the number of regions where the relevant infrastructure - including creative clusters - has been established will total at least 45.



Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the need to develop infrastructure in Russia's regions, including through specialized platforms, development agencies and creative clusters. According to him, this approach enables local brands to be promoted more actively and offers consumers unique goods and services.



The strategy for the development of the creative economy envisages that by 2036, the number of graduates from secondary and higher vocational education institutions in creative specialisms will increase by almost a quarter compared with the corresponding figures for 2025. To achieve this, experts will need to develop new curricula.



The creative economy sector encompasses the leisure industry, software development, music, film, television, video games, publishing, architecture and urban planning, advertising, fashion and design. According to the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), between 2020 and 2025, the gross value added of the creative industries, excluding inflation, increased by 55.8 percent.





