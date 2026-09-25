48th WorldSkills Competition draws crowds in Shanghai

Visitors experience drone racing during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An industrial worker from Genertec films a CNC milling contest during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a small excavator exhibited during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Industrial workers from Genertec communicate outside the venue of the CNC milling event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch contestants participating in the health and social care event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch Chinese contestant Liao Junjie participating in the CNC turning event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A group of vocational school students watch a contestant participating in the CNC milling event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a model of the high-speed-rail shield tunneling machine "Linghang", which was independently designed and manufactured in China, on display during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch Chinese contestant Guo Xiating participating in the dental prosthetics event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors try to make copperplate engravings during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors watch contestants participating in the hotel reception event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition, currently being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), has attracted a large number of visitors. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)