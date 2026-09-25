Villagers in Anhui busy making Huizhou rice cakes ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

A cake maker arranges the hand-made Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker arranges the hand-made Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker makes Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker arranges the hand-made Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker displays a rabbit-shaped Huizhou rice cake in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker adds the finishing touches to the rabbit-shaped Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker makes Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

A cake maker makes Huizhou rice cakes in Shuanglong Village of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 17, 2026. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)