Baoshan City in China's Yunnan develops wellness tourism around hot spring resources

People soak their feet at a hot spring resort in Changning County of Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 22, 2026. In recent years, Baoshan has been developing wellness tourism around its abundant hot spring resources, attracting visitors from neighboring cities and other parts of China. (Photo by Li Yi/Xinhua)

Medical staff members provide physiotherapy to people at a hot spring therapy center at a local hospital in Longling County of Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 22, 2026. In recent years, Baoshan has been developing wellness tourism around its abundant hot spring resources, attracting visitors from neighboring cities and other parts of China. (Photo by Yang Tingrong/Xinhua)

A tourist experiences a therapy at a hot spring scenic area in Tengchong of Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 23, 2026. In recent years, Baoshan has been developing wellness tourism around its abundant hot spring resources, attracting visitors from neighboring cities and other parts of China. (Photo by Gong Zujin/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2026 shows people enjoying leisure time at a hot spring resort in Hewei Village of Changning County in Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Baoshan has been developing wellness tourism around its abundant hot spring resources, attracting visitors from neighboring cities and other parts of China. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2026 shows people visiting a hot spring scenic area in Tengchong of Baoshan City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. In recent years, Baoshan has been developing wellness tourism around its abundant hot spring resources, attracting visitors from neighboring cities and other parts of China. (Photo by Zhao Hui/Xinhua)