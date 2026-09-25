People visit photo exhibition in Beijing

A woman visits a photo exhibition focused on the achievements of China's urban construction in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2026. The exhibition displays nearly 200 photographs taken by Xinhua photographers, offering a visual narrative of China's urban construction. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

A woman visits a photo exhibition focused on the achievements of China's urban construction in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2026. The exhibition displays nearly 200 photographs taken by Xinhua photographers, offering a visual narrative of China's urban construction. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

People visit a photo exhibition focused on the achievements of China's urban construction in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2026. The exhibition displays nearly 200 photographs taken by Xinhua photographers, offering a visual narrative of China's urban construction. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

A man visits a photo exhibition focused on the achievements of China's urban construction in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2026. The exhibition displays nearly 200 photographs taken by Xinhua photographers, offering a visual narrative of China's urban construction. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)

A man visits a photo exhibition focused on the achievements of China's urban construction in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 23, 2026. The exhibition displays nearly 200 photographs taken by Xinhua photographers, offering a visual narrative of China's urban construction. (Xinhua/Li Xulun)