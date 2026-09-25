Barbecue festival held at Loftus Stadium of Pretoria, South Africa

People participate in a barbecue festival at Loftus Stadium of Pretoria, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2026. The festival was held here on Thursday and attracted more than 2,000 people to participate. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

People participate in a barbecue festival at Loftus Stadium of Pretoria, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2026. The festival was held here on Thursday and attracted more than 2,000 people to participate. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows a barbecue festival at Loftus Stadium of Pretoria, South Africa. The festival was held here on Thursday and attracted more than 2,000 people to participate. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)