Highlights of Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy prepares before the practice session of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen of the Netherlands competes during the practice session of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Mercedes' George Russell of Britain is seen during the practice session of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Mercedes' George Russell of Britain competes during the practice session of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)

Racers position on the grid for launch during the practice session of the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, capital of Azerbaijan, Sept. 24, 2026. (Photo by Qian Jun/Xinhua)