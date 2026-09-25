Mid-Autumn Festival cultural gala held in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A Chinese artist performs at a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural gala in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 24, 2026. The gala was held here on Thursday, ahead of the traditional Chinese festival, which falls on Friday this year. At the gala, artists from China's Zhejiang Performing Arts Group presented vocal music, dance, traditional Chinese folk music and face-changing acrobatics, weaving in elements of Sri Lankan culture. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese artists perform at a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural gala in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 24, 2026. The gala was held here on Thursday, ahead of the traditional Chinese festival, which falls on Friday this year. At the gala, artists from China's Zhejiang Performing Arts Group presented vocal music, dance, traditional Chinese folk music and face-changing acrobatics, weaving in elements of Sri Lankan culture. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese artists perform at a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural gala in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 24, 2026. The gala was held here on Thursday, ahead of the traditional Chinese festival, which falls on Friday this year. At the gala, artists from China's Zhejiang Performing Arts Group presented vocal music, dance, traditional Chinese folk music and face-changing acrobatics, weaving in elements of Sri Lankan culture. Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese artist performs at a Mid-Autumn Festival cultural gala in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sept. 24, 2026. The gala was held here on Thursday, ahead of the traditional Chinese festival, which falls on Friday this year. At the gala, artists from China's Zhejiang Performing Arts Group presented vocal music, dance, traditional Chinese folk music and face-changing acrobatics, weaving in elements of Sri Lankan culture. Photo: Xinhua