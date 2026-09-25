Autumn scenery of Yichun, China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Xing'an National Forest Park in Yimei District of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Wuying Town of Fenglin County in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Xing'an National Forest Park in Yimei District of Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Tangwang County in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Tangwang County in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua