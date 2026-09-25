China's Tianjin explores new approaches to high-level opening-up

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of Tianjin Port in Tianjin, north China. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a smart patrol vehicle at Tianjin Port in Tianjin, north China. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

People walk past the promotion area for Mongolia at the China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 8, 2026. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows the main channel of Tianjin Port in Tianjin, north China. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

Police officers inspect vehicles about to board a ship at Tianjin Port in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 18, 2026. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2026 shows an exterior view of the pilot zone for China-SCO digital economy cooperation in Tianjin, north China. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members work at the maritime administrative service center at the China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 8, 2026. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 18, 2026 shows a view of Tianjin Port in Tianjin, north China. Tianjin is an important land-sea hub for Belt and Road cooperation. The China-SCO Port Economy Cooperation Center was inaugurated in Tianjin recently. The center aims to promote resource sharing, complementary strengths and coordinated development among ports of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in the digital economy, port trade and related fields under the SCO framework. In the first seven months of 2026, Tianjin's imports and exports with SCO member states totaled 29.54 billion yuan (about 4.4 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.6 percent year-on-year. The city has been actively exploring new approaches to high-level opening-up as a major gateway in northern China. Photo: Xinhua