Lantern parade held to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival in Hongcun, China's Anhui

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows performers parading with rabbit-shaped lanterns in Hongcun Village, Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. A lantern parade was held here in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In recent years, Huangshan has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows performers parading with rabbit-shaped lanterns in Hongcun Village, Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. A lantern parade was held here in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In recent years, Huangshan has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows performers parading with rabbit-shaped lanterns in Hongcun Village, Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. A lantern parade was held here in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In recent years, Huangshan has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. Photo: Xinhua

This photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows performers parading with rabbit-shaped lanterns in Hongcun Village, Yixian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. A lantern parade was held here in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. In recent years, Huangshan has been boosting its nighttime economy to unlock the local consumption potential. Photo: Xinhua