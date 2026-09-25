Potatoes in Wuchuan County of China's Inner Mongolia enter harvest season

Workers drive tractors to harvest potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Workers from Gansu Province transport potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker from Sichuan Province picks potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker from Sichuan Province packs potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A worker from Sichuan Province picks potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Workers from Gansu Province transport potatoes in a field in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2026. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2026 shows workers operating a conveyor belt to load potatoes onto a truck in Sanshengtai Village of Wuchuan County, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Potatoes in Wuchuan County of Inner Mongolia entered the harvest season recently. As in previous years, migrant workers from provinces of Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan came here to engage in potato harvesting. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)