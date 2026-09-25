Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in NE China enters final countdown to opening

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows a grand bridge along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A mechanistic monitors data on a trial Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train running along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) driver conducts driving simulation training at a training center of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

An Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) driver conducts driving simulation training at a training center of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows a grand bridge along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Staff members of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. conduct an emergency maintenance drill at Tieli Railway Station along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 24, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A technician conducts surveying work at Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A machinist conducts inspection work at a platform of Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A crew member arranges tissues on a trial Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train running along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. operates an intelligent inspection robot to conduct an emergency inspection drill at Tieli Railway Station along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 24, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) drivers conduct driving simulation training at a training center of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Workers are pictured at Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Staff member of China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. conduct an emergency drill at Tieli Railway Station along the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 24, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Workers are pictured at Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd. holds a training lesson for inaugural crew members of the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

A worker is pictured at Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua

Workers operate machineries to lay pavement at the square in front of Yichunxi Railway Station in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2026. As the Harbin-Yichun high-speed railway, China's northernmost high-speed railway, enters the final countdown to opening, workers are carrying out intensive training, emergency drills, equipment inspections and surveying to ensure its safe operation. With a designed speed of 250 kilometers per hour, the 318-km line will slash travel time between Harbin and Yichun from about seven hours to just two hours once it becomes operational. Photo: Xinhua