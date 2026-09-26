Thailand issues warning of heavy rain

Pedestrians walk on a street in the rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 25, 2026. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in Greater Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand, due to a strong low-pressure system combined with seasonal monsoon patterns. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Pedestrians cross a street in the rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 25, 2026. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in Greater Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand, due to a strong low-pressure system combined with seasonal monsoon patterns. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Pedestrians cross a street in the rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 25, 2026. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in Greater Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand, due to a strong low-pressure system combined with seasonal monsoon patterns. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

People ride motorcycles in the rain in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 25, 2026. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in Greater Bangkok and other provinces across Thailand, due to a strong low-pressure system combined with seasonal monsoon patterns. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)