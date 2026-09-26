People view tidal bore of Qiantang River in Haining City, China's Zhejiang

A drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows people viewing the tidal bore of the Qiantang River at a park in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. Tourists came to the Yanguan section of the Qiantang River, the best tide-watching resort, to watch the tide during the best tide-viewing period. (Photo by Wang Zhenyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows people viewing the tidal bore of the Qiantang River at a park in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. Tourists came to the Yanguan section of the Qiantang River, the best tide-watching resort, to watch the tide during the best tide-viewing period. (Photo by Wang Zhenyu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows people viewing the tidal bore of the Qiantang River at a park in Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 25 this year. Tourists came to the Yanguan section of the Qiantang River, the best tide-watching resort, to watch the tide during the best tide-viewing period. (Photo by Wang Zhenyu/Xinhua)