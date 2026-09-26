In pics: equipment maintenance related events at 48th WorldSkills Competition

A contestant participates in the autobody repair event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27. Various events in the competition are related to the maintenance of equipment and facilities in the air, on land and on rails. (Photo by Yang Yang/Xinhua)

A contestant participates in the unmanned aerial systems event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27. Various events in the competition are related to the maintenance of equipment and facilities in the air, on land and on rails. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A contestant participates in the autobody repair event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27. Various events in the competition are related to the maintenance of equipment and facilities in the air, on land and on rails. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)