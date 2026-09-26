Türkiye aims to produce 5 mln UAVs within 5 yrs

Ships are pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)

Soldiers are pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua) A military speedboat is pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua) A helicopter is pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)









Türkiye aims to produce 5 million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) within five years and 10 million UAVs within 10 years, Türkiye Today reported Thursday, citing the country's Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu."Our defense industry's production capacity is at a level capable of meeting this target," Bayraktaroglu said at the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise.He said that Türkiye has been using both manned and unmanned systems simultaneously at sea, and the importance of unmanned systems will further increase in the future.The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise, according to the report.