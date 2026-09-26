Türkiye aims to produce 5 mln UAVs within 5 yrs

Ships are pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
Soldiers are pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
A military speedboat is pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)
A helicopter is pictured during the "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise in Mugla, Türkiye, on Sept. 24, 2026. The "Denizkurdu-I/2026" exercise is being held from Sunday to Friday in the Black Sea, Marmara Sea, Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Approximately 14,000 personnel, 100 surface vessels and 50 aircraft participated in the exercise. (Mustafa Kaya/Handout via Xinhua)