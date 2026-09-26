Suzhou Industrial Park Completes Testing of Virtual Power Plant Regulation Capabilities

On September 15, supported by the State Grid (Suzhou) Urban Research Institute and the State Grid Suzhou Industrial Park Power Supply Company, Suzhou Industrial Park completed testing of the regulation capabilities of its virtual power plant (VPP) resources.



Virtual power plants aggregate diverse and widely distributed resources, creating uncertainty regarding their actual aggregated regulation capabilities. Field testing is required to determine the "magnitude, speed, and duration" of regulation, thereby providing reliable data to support dispatch planning and real-time control. The testing process included stages such as issuing invitations, resource declaration, information verification, test execution, and revenue settlement, focusing on five core metrics: average regulation capability, maximum effective regulation capability, regulation deviation rate, regulation rate, and response time. Data was collected directly from user-side boundary electricity meters to ensure the results were accurate and reliable.



During the test, the Suzhou Industrial Park Virtual Power Plant Management Center issued a peak-shaving command targeting a reduction of 29.5 MW during peak electricity consumption hours. A total of 105 users across eight VPP aggregators responded rapidly, achieving an actual load reduction of 28.2 MW with a response accuracy rate of 95.59%. This test validated the overall regulation capabilities of the Suzhou Industrial Park's virtual power plant, providing a solid foundation for future participation in grid operations and electricity market trading.





