Suzhou Completes Precision Flaw Detection Using Drone-Mounted X-Ray Equipment

On August 27, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company conducted its first drone-based X-ray flaw detection operation on "three-span" transmission line (lines crossing railways, highways, or major waterways) within its service area - specifically the 220kV Jia-Qi Line. This operation used intelligent non-destructive testing technology to identify potential internal crimping defects in tension clamps, thereby enhancing the management and monitoring of critical transmission equipment.



Previously, flaw detection for tension clamps relied on workers climbing transmission towers, requiring maintenance personnel to carry testing equipment to inspection points at height and inspect points individually. This process was not only cumbersome and fraught with high-altitude safety risks but also time-consuming due to scheduling constraints, making it difficult to meet the requirements for frequent, comprehensive inspections on "three-span" lines.



During the operation, leveraging the drone's ability to hover precisely and operate in close proximity, the team accurately positioned the X-ray generator and imaging plate at the tension clamp inspection site. Operators on the ground remotely adjusted the equipment angles and controlled the X-ray exposure to capture internal images of the clamps without interrupting the power supply. This method clearly identified hidden issues such as crimping issues, voids, and misalignment, enabling equipment hazards to be visualized, inspected, and assessed.



Field measurements showed that by using the "drone plus X-ray" flaw detection technology, the inspection of all six tension clamps on a single 220kV Jia-Qi Line tower took only half an hour, representing a threefold increase in operational efficiency.





