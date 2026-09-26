China and Brazil highlight 'golden partnership' and shared future amid 77 years of diplomatic ties

Photo: VCG

China and Brazil reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship during an official reception held in Brasília on September 24 to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Chinese Ambassador to Brazil Zhu Qingqiao described the relationship as a "golden partnership" and said the two countries are experiencing their best diplomatic moment.According to Brasil 247, the event brought together ambassadors from several countries, representatives of the Brazilian and Chinese armed forces, members of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, representatives of Brazil's Congress and political parties, as well as officials from different sectors.Zhu said China's development over the past 77 years had combined rapid economic growth with long-term social stability under the leadership of the Communist Party of China."Over the 77 years of New China, the leadership of the Communist Party of China united the nation in an effort that opened and consolidated the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. This journey produced two remarkable achievements: rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, driving the transformation through which our people stood up, became prosperous and grew stronger," he said.The ambassador said China remains confident in its development path despite growing turbulence in the international environment."Despite the growing turbulence in the international landscape, the course of history is not altered by temporary fluctuations. Global aspirations remain anchored in the pursuit of peace, progress and win-win cooperation," Zhu said.He also highlighted China's role as a source of economic stability at a time of uncertainty in the global economy."In 2024, the inaugural year of our 15th Five-Year Plan, China keeps its feet firmly on the ground to manage its own affairs well, while projecting its economic stability as a pillar of support for the world," he said.Zhu pointed to advances in artificial intelligence and robotics and said technological development was producing new products with practical and accessible applications for people around the world. He also said China would continue to deepen high-standard opening-up.Addressing changes in the international system, Zhu said Beijing would maintain an independent foreign policy and continue to follow a path of peaceful development."China responds to this firmly and clearly, reaffirming its commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind. We maintain an independent foreign policy and follow the path of peaceful development. We build partnerships instead of alliances and do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Regardless of our level of development, we will never seek hegemony or pursue expansionism," he said.The ambassador also defended the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law and multilateralism. He said China rejects hegemonic intimidation and bloc confrontation.On relations with the Global South, Zhu said China seeks peaceful coexistence, stability and integrated development, while supporting greater equity and justice for developing countries in international affairs.He said cooperation between China and Latin America is not directed against third parties and stressed the sovereignty of countries in the region."As parts of the Global South, cooperation between China and Latin America does not target third parties and does not accept external interference. Latin American resources belong to the peoples of the region. The development path is the sovereign choice of their citizens. The definition of international partnerships belongs to their peoples," Zhu said.The ambassador said China treats Latin American countries as equals and seeks mutual benefit, including through projects focused on solidarity, development, exchanges between civilizations, peace and closer ties between peoples.Chinese investment in Brazil, the ambassador said, has expanded beyond traditional sectors such as energy, agriculture, telecommunications and infrastructure and is increasingly reaching the digital and green economies, electric vehicles, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and aerospace."Besides trade in goods, we are an important source of investment in Brazil. Our investments have built a strong foundation in traditional sectors, from energy and agriculture to telecommunications and infrastructure. They are also diversifying toward the digital and green economy, electric vehicles, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and the aerospace industry," Zhu said.He also said the Chinese market would remain open to Brazil and the rest of the world, encouraging Brazilian companies to expand their presence in China and benefit from the opportunities created by Chinese growth.Zhu said China and Brazil share experiences linked to development, sovereignty, independence, justice and modernization."China-Brazil relations are not shaken by storms, do not deviate because of noise and do not surrender to difficulties. Our future will certainly be better," he said.The ambassador concluded by saying China wants to work with Brazil to deepen their community with a shared future, promote a fairer international order and advance sustainable development and broader areas of bilateral cooperation.(Reported by Brasil 247 on September 25, 2026)