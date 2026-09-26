Giant floral basket installed on Tian'anmen Square for upcoming National Day

Tourists view a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists view a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

American tourists pose for photos with a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists pose for photos with a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists view a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists view a giant floral basket installation and green spaces at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists view a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua

A boy poses for photos with a giant floral basket installation at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026.



A giant floral basket has been installed on Tian'anmen Square for the upcoming National Day holiday. Ten sets of three-dimensional flower beds will be arranged along Chang'an Avenue to enhance the festive atmosphere during the holiday.



The green spaces on both sides of Tian'anmen Square continue to feature floral ribbons. Additionally, over 7,000 square meters of flowers will be placed along Chang'an Avenue. Photo: Xinhua