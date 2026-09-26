Comic Con Africa 2026 held in Johannesburg, South Africa

People pose for photos with performers at Comic Con Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2026. The event is held here from Sept. 24 to 27. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

People watch a performance during Comic Con Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2026. The event is held here from Sept. 24 to 27. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

People play computer games at Comic Con Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2026. The event is held here from Sept. 24 to 27. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)