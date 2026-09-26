Highway section of Shituo Yangtze River Bridge completes closure in Chongqing

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The highway section of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed its closure on Saturday. Both the railway and highway sides of the bridge have been closed, which will lead to the work to pave the bridge deck. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. Photo: Xinhua