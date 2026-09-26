Highlights of 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

A contestant participates in the beauty therapy event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

Contestants participate in the fashion technology event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the hairdressing event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the jewellery event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the dental prosthetics event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 24, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the beauty therapy event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the hairdressing event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua

A contestant participates in the fashion technology event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 26, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition opened in Shanghai on Tuesday evening, with 1,385 competitors from 68 countries and regions vying in 64 skill events.



China has sent 71 competitors, who will compete in all 64 events, covering six sectors -- transportation and logistics, construction and building technology, manufacturing and engineering technology, information and communication technology, creative arts and fashion, and social and personal services, according to organizers.



The competition brings together young skilled professionals from around the world to showcase their expertise and exchange experience. Photo: Xinhua