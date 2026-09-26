Floral decorations set up along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day

A woman takes pictures of a set of floral decorations at Xidan area along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026. Floral decorations have been set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day holidays. (Photo by Zhang Youlin/Xinhua)

People pose for photos in front of a set of floral decorations at Dongdan area along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026. Floral decorations have been set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day holidays. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A senior takes pictures of a set of floral decorations at Jianguomen along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026. Floral decorations have been set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day holidays. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

A woman takes pictures of a set of floral decorations under construction at Dongdan area along Chang'an Avenue in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2026. Floral decorations have been set up along the Chang'an Avenue in Beijing ahead of China's National Day holidays. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)