Pet-themed event held in Yinchuan, China's Ningxia

Citizens and pet animals participate in a pet competition in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2026. A pet-themed event was held here from Friday to Saturday. This event, aligning with emerging trends favored by young people, features pet competitions, trendy markets, and Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Citizens and pet animals have fun during a pet-themed event held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2026. A pet-themed event was held here from Friday to Saturday. This event, aligning with emerging trends favored by young people, features pet competitions, trendy markets, and Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows a pet-themed event held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. A pet-themed event was held here from Friday to Saturday. This event, aligning with emerging trends favored by young people, features pet competitions, trendy markets, and Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

Citizens interact with a pet cat during a pet-themed event held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2026. A pet-themed event was held here from Friday to Saturday. This event, aligning with emerging trends favored by young people, features pet competitions, trendy markets, and Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)

A woman poses for a photo with a pet dog during a pet-themed event held in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2026. A pet-themed event was held here from Friday to Saturday. This event, aligning with emerging trends favored by young people, features pet competitions, trendy markets, and Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experiences. (Xinhua/Yang Zhisen)