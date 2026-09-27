Cambodian museum unveils unearthed Angkor-Era Buddha statues

People visit an exhibition showcasing Buddha statues and fragments at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Sept. 15, 2026. A collection of 274 Angkor-era Buddha statue fragments is now on public display at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Friday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)

A collection of 274 Angkor-era Buddha statue fragments is now on public display at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Friday.The sandstone fragments, which date back to approximately the late 13th century, were unearthed during archaeological excavations at the Banteay Kdei Temple within the UNESCO-listed Angkor Archaeological Park.The exhibition highlights three distinct artistic styles of the Angkor period: Baphuon, Angkor Wat, and Bayon.Voeun Vibolsokhum, a technical staff member at the museum, said that conservation specialists meticulously cleaned and restored the fragments following their discovery."Selected intact Buddha images are now permanently exhibited, allowing visitors, students, and researchers to appreciate the diversity and development of Khmer Buddhist art," he said.The sculptures represent Mahayana Buddhist art across three of the 10 recognized artistic styles of the Angkor era.Vibolsokhum noted that each style carries distinct visual characteristics.He said the Baphuon style typically depicts the Buddha seated in meditation with open eyes, sheltered beneath the hoods of a protective naga, while the Angkor Wat style features the Buddha in meditation with open eyes, adorned in a crown and intricate jewelry. In contrast, the Bayon style generally shows the Buddha seated in meditation with closed eyes."Together, these three artistic styles reflect the evolution, diversity, and remarkable creativity of Khmer Buddhist art during the Angkor period," Vibolsokhum said.

Buddha statues and fragments are exhibited at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Siem Reap province, Cambodia, on Sept. 15, 2026. A collection of 274 Angkor-era Buddha statue fragments is now on public display at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum in Northwest Cambodia's Siem Reap province, the APSARA National Authority (ANA) said in a news release on Friday. (ANA/Handout via Xinhua)