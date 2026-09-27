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Indra Jatra festival celebrated in Kathmandu, Nepal
By Xinhua Published: Sep 27, 2026 07:37 AM
The Living Goddess Kumari is seen during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Living Goddess Kumari is seen during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)


People participate in a chariot procession during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People participate in a chariot procession during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)



The Living Goddess Kumari is seen during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

The Living Goddess Kumari is seen during the Indra Jatra festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sept. 25, 2026. The eight-day festival is celebrated to honor Indra, the god of rain. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)