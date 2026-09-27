All 50 Bangkok districts declared flood disaster areas

Vehicles drive through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

A vehicle drives through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A motorcyclist rides through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Motorcyclists ride through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)