PHOTO / WORLD
All 50 Bangkok districts declared flood disaster areas
By Xinhua Published: Sep 27, 2026 07:40 AM
Vehicles drive through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Vehicles drive through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)



All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

A vehicle drives through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A vehicle drives through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)


A motorcyclist rides through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

A motorcyclist rides through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)



Motorcyclists ride through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Motorcyclists ride through floodwaters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 26, 2026. All 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared flood disaster areas, according to a statement issued Saturday by the city's disaster prevention and mitigation command and signed by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)