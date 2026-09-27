People wearing traditional "Hanbok" pose for photos during the Chuseok holiday at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People wearing traditional "Hanbok" pose for photos during the Chuseok holiday at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

A child experiences traditional archery during the Chuseok holiday in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People wearing traditional "Hanbok" pose for selfies during the Chuseok holiday at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People wearing traditional "Hanbok" pose for photos during the Chuseok holiday at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)