Americans embrace Chinese culture at Mid-Autumn Festival in historic U.S. library

Visitors attend a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in San Marino, Los Angeles County, Southern California, the United States, on Sept. 25, 2026.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

As the last rose-colored light faded over the San Gabriel Mountains, lanterns began to glow beneath the upturned eaves of pavilions at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Southern California.Families and friends strolled along winding paths in Liu Fang Yuan, the Huntington's Garden of Flowing Fragrance, enjoying traditional Chinese music, food and the atmosphere of the Mid-Autumn Festival."This is one of the loveliest events I've ever seen," Carol Martin, a visitor from the U.S. state of Illinois, told Xinhua Friday at the event, held from Sept. 25 to 27.For many visitors, however, the event offers more than an evening of entertainment. It provides an opportunity to experience a traditional Chinese festival firsthand and to learn about a culture that may be unfamiliar to them."It's fun to have a new cultural experience like the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival," Marabel Sanchez told Xinhua. "It was so peaceful here and everyone is having such a good time. I met some great people here tonight."The Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated annually on the 15th day of the eighth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, is associated with the full moon, harvest and family reunion. Mooncakes, a traditional festival food, are often shared among family members and friends as a symbol of togetherness.At the Huntington, the centuries-old tradition has found a new setting in Southern California. Liu Fang Yuan, modeled on the tradition of classical Chinese gardens, features pavilions, bridges, waterfalls, ponds and Tai Hu rocks arranged to create changing views and spaces for reflection.The annual celebration has become a popular event, with tickets routinely selling out."This is a beautiful way for people to come together and learn about Chinese culture," one visitor said as the full moon rose over Liu Fang Yuan.

Visitors write wishes on cards during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in San Marino, Los Angeles County, Southern California, the United States, on Sept. 25, 2026.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Cards are seen on a wall of wishes during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in San Marino, Los Angeles County, Southern California, the United States, on Sept. 25, 2026.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)

Visitors make handicrafts during a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration in San Marino, Los Angeles County, Southern California, the United States, on Sept. 25, 2026.(Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)