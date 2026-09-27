Global contestants compete at 48th WorldSkills Competition

Chinese contestant Yao Miaomiao participates in the beauty therapy event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A French contestant participates in the fashion technology event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A Swedish contestant participates in the painting and decorating event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Chinese contestant Zeng Chen participates in the unmanned aerial systems event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Contestants participate in the fashion technology event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

An Austrian contestant participates in the bricklaying event during the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 25, 2026. The 48th WorldSkills Competition is held here from Sept. 22 to 27. Contestants around the world have focused on the competition, demonstrating the craftsmanship spirit through meticulous practical work. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)