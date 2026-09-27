Sunrise scenery of Basha Village in China's Guizhou

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery seen from Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery seen from Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery seen from Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the sunrise views at Basha Village in Congjiang County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo by Wu Dejun/Xinhua)