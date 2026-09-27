Heroes' Day event held in Prague, the Czech Republic

Rescuers demonstrate an emergency rescue during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A mounted police officer demonstrates her horsemanship during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

Rescuers demonstrate an emergency rescue during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A child tries out a police tricycle during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A rescue helicopter is on display during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A child explores emergency medical equipment during the Heroes' Day event in Prague, the Czech Republic, Sept. 26, 2026. The event was held in Prague on Saturday, bringing together firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and representatives of other rescue, security and organizations. They showcased vehicles and equipment, demonstrated emergency response skills, and offered interactive activities to raise public preparedness for emergencies. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)