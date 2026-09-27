Confucius Institute in Sofia holds art workshops during Open Day event

People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

A Chinese instructor teaches people to dance during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

A boy paints a peony during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)