PHOTO / WORLD
Confucius Institute in Sofia holds art workshops during Open Day event
By Xinhua Published: Sep 27, 2026 08:01 AM
People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)


A Chinese instructor teaches people to dance during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

A Chinese instructor teaches people to dance during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)



People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

People participate in traditional Chinese culture workshops during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)



A boy paints a peony during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)

A boy paints a peony during an Open Day event hosted by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sept. 26, 2026. The Confucius Institute in Sofia held art workshops during an Open Day event on Saturday. (Photo by Marian Draganov/Xinhua)