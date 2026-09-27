People enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival holiday across China

Tourists take a sightseeing train through paddy fields at a scenic area in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Villagers in traditional costumes perform at Leishan County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Wu Xianyan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows tourists enjoying a performance in Shiqian County, Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Wu Jian/Xinhua)

Folk artists perform a molten iron fireworks show at an ancient town in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 25, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows people enjoying leisure time on a beach in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Motocross enthusiasts ride motorcycles at a motocross track during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

Children watch robots dancing at the Yangzhou Science and Technology Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Geyuan Garden in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Qi Liguang/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy leisure time amid sunflowers at a scenic area in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists pose for a photo amid flowers in Kaili, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 26, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Cai Xingwen/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time during a music festival in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 25, 2026. Chinese people are on a three-day holiday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell on Sept. 25 this year. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)