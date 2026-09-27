People celebrate Meskel festival in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

People gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Meskel festival in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2026. Meskel is a major religious festival in Ethiopia that includes the burning of a large bonfire, known as Demera. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

People gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Meskel festival in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2026. Meskel is a major religious festival in Ethiopia that includes the burning of a large bonfire, known as Demera. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)

People burn candles to celebrate the Meskel festival in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, Sept. 26, 2026. Meskel is a major religious festival in Ethiopia that includes the burning of a large bonfire, known as Demera. (Xinhua/Geng Xinning)