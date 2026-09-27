China bolsters control over South China Sea islands and reefs amid continued Philippine provocations

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 27, 2026 11:14 AM

Since 2023, the Philippines has repeatedly carried out infringement and provocative activities around Chinese islands and reefs in the South China Sea — intruding into adjacent waters, ramming Chinese vessels and attempting to maintain an illegal presence. In response, the China Coast Guard (CCG) has taken countermeasures that include intercepting and ...