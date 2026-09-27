Full moon seen over China's Heilongjiang

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Jiang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)