PHOTO / CHINA
Full moon seen over China's Heilongjiang
By Xinhua Published: Sep 27, 2026 03:12 PM
A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Jiang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Jiang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Chengshan/Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chi Shiyong/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)



A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)



This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the full moon in the sky over Baiquan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Lyu Shuxin/Xinhua)