Vucic resigns as president of Serbia

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 27, 2026. Aleksandar Vucic signed and submitted his resignation on Sunday, stepping down as president. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signed and submitted his resignation on Sunday, stepping down as president."I am now signing the text that reads as follows: 'Pursuant to Article 116, paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, I submit my resignation from the office of President of the Republic.'...Ana, this goes to the Parliament, and tomorrow you go to the handover," said Vucic.Under Serbia's Constitution and Law on the president, the president's term ends when the written resignation is formally received by the National Assembly, without requiring approval. The Speaker of the National Assembly Ana Brnabic then assumes presidential duties for up to three months and must call a presidential election within that period.Vucic also said he would take part in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled on Oct. 25 as an ordinary citizen.The Serbian parliament was dissolved on Sept. 9. Under the Constitution, a dissolved parliament has limited powers, while the government continues to perform its duties until a new government is formed.On Sept. 5, the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) nominated Vucic as head of its electoral list and its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.Following the Oct. 25 elections, the process of forming a new government will begin. The acting president, after consulting representatives of the elected electoral lists, proposes a prime minister candidate to the National Assembly. The candidate then presents the government's program and cabinet members, which must be approved by a majority of all lawmakers.Vucic, born in Belgrade in 1970, had served as defense minister, first deputy prime minister and prime minister. He was elected president in 2017 and re-elected in 2022. Under the Constitution, the presidential term is five years, with a maximum of two terms for any individual.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic attends a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 27, 2026. Aleksandar Vucic signed and submitted his resignation on Sunday, stepping down as president. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 27, 2026. Aleksandar Vucic signed and submitted his resignation on Sunday, stepping down as president. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 27, 2026. Aleksandar Vucic signed and submitted his resignation on Sunday, stepping down as president. (Photo by Predrag Milosavljevic/Xinhua)