Closing ceremony of 48th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the awarding ceremony held during the closing ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China. The 48th WorldSkills Competition closed here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows a performance staged during the closing ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China. The 48th WorldSkills Competition closed here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows the awarding ceremony held during the closing ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China. The 48th WorldSkills Competition closed here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

This photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows a performance staged during the closing ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, east China. The 48th WorldSkills Competition closed here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)