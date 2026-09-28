Tourists visit National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on World Tourism Day in Cairo

A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)