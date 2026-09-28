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Tourists visit National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on World Tourism Day in Cairo
By Xinhua Published: Sep 28, 2026 08:44 AM
A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)


A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A tourist views an exhibit at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)



Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)



Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Tourists view exhibits at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization on the occasion of World Tourism Day in Cairo, Egypt, on Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)