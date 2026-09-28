Mass wedding ceremony held in West Bank

Grooms attend a mass wedding ceremony in Dura near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 26, 2026. The mass wedding ceremony brought together 88 Palestinian grooms and brides, with thousands of local residents attending the event. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Brides attend a mass wedding ceremony in Dura near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 26, 2026. The mass wedding ceremony brought together 88 Palestinian grooms and brides, with thousands of local residents attending the event. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Brides attend a mass wedding ceremony in Dura near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 26, 2026. The mass wedding ceremony brought together 88 Palestinian grooms and brides, with thousands of local residents attending the event. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinians attend a mass wedding ceremony in Dura near the West Bank city of Hebron, on Sept. 26, 2026. The mass wedding ceremony brought together 88 Palestinian grooms and brides, with thousands of local residents attending the event. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)