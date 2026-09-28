Profits of China's major industrial firms up 15.7 pct in first eight months
By Xinhua Published: Sep 28, 2026 09:53 AM
Profits of China's industrial firms above designated size increased 15.7 percent year on year during the first eight months of 2026, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
These industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.97 million U.S. dollars) saw their combined profits reach 5.27 trillion yuan in the January-August period, according to the data.